Dragon Ball x One Piece x Toriko Crossover Is Now Streaming

One of the biggest anime crossovers finally found its way to North America thanks to Adult Swim earlier this year. The warriors of Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, and Toriko found themselves fighting, and eventually breaking bread with, one another and if you missed the original airing, we have good news for you. For a limited time, the crossover episode featuring the Z-Fighters, Gourmet Hunters, and Straw Hat Pirates is now available to watch for free, placing some of the biggest anime characters face-to-face for the first time.

This crossover episode originally arrived under the One Piece anime and Toriko banners, arriving in 2013 and bringing together the warriors from all three series thanks to a tournament wherein the prize was the universe's greatest meat. Of course, considering how much the heroes of all three series love to chow down, it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise to see them fight one another for a chance to take home the gold. While we never get a definitive answer as to which franchise holds the strongest warriors in this confrontation, many anime fans would agree that the characters of the Dragon Ball Super anime would claim victory thanks to their universe-ending power levels.

Dragon Ball x One Piece x Toriko: How To Watch

You can check out the amazing anime crossover on Adult Swim's website here. Be forewarned, the installment itself will only be available until April 2nd so if you want to see the collaboration, plan accordingly. At present, there's been no word on these anime characters crossing over for a future episode, though if anime has taught fans anything, it's that anything can happen.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this legendary anime crossover, here's how Adult Swim describes the meeting that slaps together the worlds of Dragon Ball, One Piece, and Toriko, "Toriko, Luffy, and Goku's three-way tie-in the World's Best Eating Competition is interrupted by the appearance of a monstrous pufferfish. The Straw Hats, Z Fighters, and Gourmet Hunters pursue it to bring the beast down."

What shonen characters deserve to meet one another in the future? What has been your favorite anime crossover to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of shonen.