Dragon Ball Creator's Sand Land Movie Reveals Release Date, Poster

Dragon Ball series creator Akira Toriyama has seen a number of projects getting their anime debut over the creator's long running career, and now fans can get ready for Sand Land to get its anime adaptation with a new feature film now in the works! Akira Toriyama's Sand Land first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2000, and while it only ran for a few chapters, it left such a huge impact on fans that a new animated project is now in the works. First announced to be in the works last year, it wasn't exactly clear what form this new project would take.

Sand Land was first revealed to be a new CG animated project, but did not confirm until its newest update that it was going to be a feature film. The newest update from the Sand Land official Twitter account has announced that Sand Land's anime will indeed be a new movie release coming to theaters in Japan on August 18th. While there are no announced international release plans for Sand Land's movie debut just yet, you can check out the newest poster for Sand Land below:

What to Know for Sand Land's Anime Movie

Akira Toriyama's Sand Land will be produced by Sunrise, Kamikaze Douga, and Anima. Currently slated for a release in theaters across Japan on August 18th, the main cast and staff for the new project have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. As for what to expect from Sand Land's story, Viz Media has licensed the manga for an English language release and teases Sand Land as such:

"In the far future, war has destroyed the entire Earth, leaving only a barren wasteland where the supply of water is controlled by the greedy king. In search of a long-lost lake, Sheriff Rao asked the king of the demons for help...and got the king's son, Beelzebub, and his assistant, Thief. Together the unlikely trio sets off across the desert, facing dragons, bandits and the deadliest foe of all... the King's army itself! It's travel adventure and tank action in this new story from Akira Toriyama, the creator of Dragon Ball Z!"

How do you feel about this newest look at Sand Land's big movie debut? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!