Sanrio Reveals First-Look At ‘Aggretsuko’ Netflix Anime

Sanrio is one of the most popular merchandisers in both Japan and worldwide because their characters are well designed, and strike a nerve in most fans’ hearts. Their latest creation, Aggretsuko is the latest and best example of this yet.

Aggretsuko, the red panda office worker who vents her frustrations by singing heavy metal at karaoke, is soon getting her own short animated series thanks to Netflix and their push to deliver more anime in 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix and Sanrio released a new trailer for their series, Aggressive Retsuko, that not only shows new footage but also confirms a worldwide release date of April 20. The series will run for ten episodes, and be 15 minutes long each episode. Rareko is directing and writing the scripts for the series, and they handled the very first Aggretsuko short that set the Internet on fire.

Aggretsuko is an unassuming red panda who works in an office. She’s 25 years old, and deals with the harsh mundanities of every day office life. As she deals with her office co-workers, she slowly builds up a rage meter until she can vent her frustrations with heavy metal karaoke on her off time.

Aggretsuko had been going strong as a character in Japan before her debut in the U.S., and the character is so popular she’s already been licensed for toys and other merchandise. There is also a series of animated shorts you can find online. The Internet drew to her at large for her incredibly relatable back story, as she does not see her office job being her ultimate goal in life, and how many fans search for their own ways to vent from work frustrations in healthy ways.

Here’s what Sanrio says about the character:

“She is a cute Red Panda, working as an office associate in the accounting department of a highly respected trading company. She works in one of the biggest metropolitan areas of Tokyo. It’s always been a dream of hers to work in this field, especially in this part of the city. But in reality, her bosses are unsympathetic and give her harsh deadlines.”

“She ultimately has become a pushover within the company. When she gets pushed to the limit, she goes out after work and takes out her frustration and stress with heavy metal Karaoke sessions!”