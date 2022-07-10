Sasaki and Miyano Is Getting Its Own Movie

Sasaki and Miyano shines as one of this year's top new series, and fans were told a while back a new anime was in the works. Now, the team at Kadokawa is ready to unpack new details about the project. It turns out the anime project is a full-on movie, and it plans to go live next year.

According to the new report, Sasaki and Miyano is getting a feature-length movie in 2023. The film will debut in Japan first and go by the title Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation. The movie will also feature a short adaptation of the Hirano and Kagiura spin-off by Sho Harusono, so fans will not want to miss out on this two-for-one deal.

Currently, Studio Deen is overseeing the movie with director Shinji Ishibara. Yusuke Shirai will reprise his role as Sasaki for the film while Soma Saito does the same for Miyano. And if you have not caught the first season of Sasaki and Miyano, the sub and dub are streaming now on Funimation.

READ MORE: Celebrate Pride Month With These Best Anime Picks: Watch

If you are not familiar with Sasaki and Miyano, you should know Harusono began the series in 2016 as a digital manga. The series is ongoing to this day, and Studio Deen optioned it for an anime a couple of years back. The series debuted this January to positive reviews, and it did not take the studio long to announce a new project was in the works. So for those needing more details on Sasaki and Miyano, you can find the series' official synopsis below:

"It all started like a typical old-school boys' love plotline-bad-boy senior meets adorably awkward underclassman, one of them falls in love, and so on and so forth. But although Miyano is a self-proclaimed boys' love expert, he hasn't quite realized...he's in one himself. Which means it's up to Sasaki to make sure their story has a happily ever after...!"

What do you think of this new project announcement? Are you excited to see more of Sasaki and Miyano? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.