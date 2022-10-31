Scooby-Doo's Lost Blair Witch Project Tribute Now Officially Online for Halloween

Scooby-Doo's legendary tribute to The Blair Witch Project might had been lost to time, but now fans can check out the entire Horror filled short in full as Cartoon Network has shared the entire project online just in time for the spooky Halloween season! During a special Halloween day marathon of Scooby Doo, Where Are You? on Cartoon Network back in 1999, one of the surprising things fans had noticed was a string of commercials that saw the Mystery Machine gang explore the very same forest as seen in the then massively popular Horror movie, The Blair Witch Project, complete with found camera footage.



These promotions ran through the course of the marathon, and while a few of them had been collected over the years by fans who were also surprised that such a Horror filled tribute experience, Cartoon Network has finally fully embraced this formerly lost media and released the complete Scooby-Doo: Blair Witch Project in full. The short sees the gang exploring a mysterious forest before things quickly go south much like they did in the original movie that helped usher in a huge wave of parodies like these back then. You can check it out below:

How to Watch Scooby-Doo for Halloween

Thankfully, it's not very tough to check out Scooby-Doo's long running slate of TV series and movies as you can find many of them now streaming on HBO Max. These selections unfortunately don't include every single bit of Scooby-Doo's animated or live-action materials, but there is a healthy blend of classic offerings like Scooby Doo Where Are You? and more recent additions to the franchise like Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. Which means there's bound to be at least one you can jump into for the holiday!

READ MORE: Cartoon Network to Merge With Warner Bros. Animation Following Company-Wide Layoffs | Cartoon Network Speaks Out About Its Newly Announced Merger

Scooby-Doo's Blair Witch Project tribute seemed like one of those fever dreams that surprisingly turned out to be real, so seeing it again in full like this really hammers home just how creative of a tribute it really was all those years ago. But how do you like it now that you have been able to check it out in full? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!