Scott Pilgrim: Michael Cera Speaks Out on Returning for Netflix Anime

Michael Cera and the rest of the cast from the cult hit Scott Pilgrim vs. The World movie will be making a comeback to the franchise with a new anime series now in the works for Netflix, and Cera has opened up about returning to reprise his role as Scott Pilgrim after all these years! Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was one of the many cult hits of the early 2010s, and fans had been hoping to see more of the franchise in action ever since. Now it's coming back in a much different way than ever expected with a new anime, but will sound very familiar thanks to the entire movie's cast returning to reprise their respective roles.

Work on the new Scott Pilgrim anime has begun, and the star behind Scott Pilgrim, Michael Cera, briefly opened up about returning for the anime in a recent interview with Decider. Although he did not reveal much about how the project has been shaping up thus far, Cera revealed he was excited to return to the character in this new way, "It's strange and very fun," Cera began. "Scott Pilgrim has such a specific energy. The whole project, the whole world of Scott Pilgrim, is very energetic and really funny."

(Photo: Universal)

What to Know for Netflix's Scott Pilgrim Anime

Cera then complemented Scott Pilgrim series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley's work on the series with, "Every time I've recorded it, I have to send Brian an email saying, 'I love this so much. I'm so excited about it.'" while noting that he got to hear "exciting" snippets of the rest of the cast while recording. Scott Pilgrim's new anime series is now in the works for a release on Netflix, though no release window or date has been announced as of this writing. Scott Pilgrim series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski, with Science SARU handling the animation and Abel Gongora directing.

Anamanaguchi will be producing new music for the anime, but the big draw is that the entire cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will be reprising their roles. This means that the returning cast includes the likes of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes.

via Decider