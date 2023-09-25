Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Will Feature "Unbelievably Big" Action Sequences

Scott Pilgrim is ready to stage a long-awaited comeback. After running through an epic graphic novel series and live-action feature, Bryan Lee O'Malley is bringing the beloved series into a new era. Netflix is weeks out from bringing Scott Pilgrim Takes Off to life, after all. The anime will push Scott to new heights, and according to its crew, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off can only be described as "unbelievably big."

Speaking with Empire, the show's co-writer BenDavid Grabinski said a live-action rendition of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off would be nearly impossible to make because of all its action sequences. "There's an extended fight sequence in Episodes 2 and 3 that, if this was a live-action movie, would cost more than Avatar," he admitted.

"It would be so unbelievably big. And you don't have to think that way. You're not limited," Grabinski carried on. ""If you made a live-action movie of the show that we did, I think it would be the most expensive movie ever, and you'd be shooting for ten years. It would be a total Hearts Of Darkness situation."

(Photo: Netflix / Empire)

As you can tell, the sheer scale of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will do things Hollywood just couldn't budget for. While the industry did one hell of a job with Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, it did have live-action limitations to consider. Netflix's anime adaptation is doing away with those bumper rails, and that gave Grabinski the rare opportunity to experiment.

"Sometimes you'd just be like, 'Wait, we live in a world that has vegan powers and people bursting into song. Why are we doing this f-cking normal plot point here?' There's just so many opportunities for your imagination to run wild," the writer shared.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be unlike anything fans of the comic have ever seen, and the animators at Science SARU hope to live up to expectations. Netflix is set to launch the long-awaited anime on November 17th, so it won't be long before Ramona Flowers takes over streaming. And of course, we expect the League of Evil Exes to do their worst after laying low for so long.

Will you be tuning into Scott Pilgrim Takes Off when it launches? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!