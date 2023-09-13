Scott Pilgrim Creator Reveals the Hilarious Way Its Cast Reunited for Netflix's Anime

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a new anime series that's heading to Netflix in November. The new show was created by Scott Pilgrim author Bryan Lee O'Malley and Happily (2021) director BenDavid Grabinski, and the duo promises some fun changes to the story. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will feture the return of the cast from the 2010 film adaptation, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which was helmed by Edgar Wright, who is returning to executive produce the new series. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show's creators talked about getting the cast back together.

"We started the show before we had reached out to them," Grabinski revealed. "I can't explain to you the process of Bryan and I sitting in rooms for a year or so saying, 'Well, I hope they're going to say yes!'" He continued, "I remember sitting in Bryan's office when we started to see the emails of people saying that they were interested ... I literally screamed. That was the first point where we felt like, okay, this could be a cool show."

"I was very nervous," O'Malley added of getting the cast back together. "I didn't know we would get anyone, or especially everyone. We just started asking, and Edgar asked, and I wrote a really nice letter, and everyone just very very kindly and very promptly said yes."

"The cast have spoken about this email chain a lot but there's one detail that I don't think anyone has mentioned," O'Malley continued. "We were exchanging emails when the movie was coming out and then this thread went dormant for about nine years. Then, before this anime was even on the docket, Michael Cera responded to a meme someone had sent as if no time had passed. He just said, 'Oh, that's funny.' Chris Evans responded like, 'Michael, what the f--- are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?' And then we all started chatting again."

"We were all pretty young when we made the movie," O'Malley explained. "We all felt like family and I think we have ever since."

The entire live-action cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is returning to voice their characters in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. That includes Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman as Ramona's Evil Exes.

Look for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix on November 17th.