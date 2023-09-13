Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Team Gushes Over Science Saru's Vision

13 years after Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World first hit theaters, the story is continuing with a new series on Netflix. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a Netflix anime series that not only expands the story of the titular character, but also features the entire original cast reprising their roles to voice the animated versions of the characters. Perhaps just as exciting for animation fans is that acclaimed studio Science SARU is bringing Scott Pilgrim Takes Off to life.

Many fans know Science SARU for their film Inu-Oh or their work on the Disney+ anthology series Star Wars: Visions. Now they'll be breathing new life into Scott Pilgrim, and the creative team behind the new series couldn't be happier about what the animation studio brought to the table.

Speaking to EW about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, executive producers Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski gushed about the talents of the folks at Science SARU.

"We would write a fight scene and encourage them to do whatever they wanted with it," said Grabinski. "Next thing you know, you would get thousands of storyboards that would blow our mind with stuff that we never expected, and we would start rewriting based on their boards. Everything just kept on getting bigger and bigger and bigger. Each one of these episodes, if they were live action, would cost $100 million."

"I'll just gush about Science Saru and especially our director Abel Góngora," added O'Malley. "He's a madman. He's from Spain and he moved to Tokyo to become an animator. Who does that? He's brilliant. He storyboarded two of our episodes all by himself, every single frame."

"We were very fortunate to hire Amanaguchi, who are the band that worked on the video game soundtrack, and they've blown up since then and have become a very beloved institution," he continued. "We hired BenDavid's good friend Joseph Trapanese, who is a noted film composer, and they all worked together, and I just f---ing love everything they did."

The complete Scott Pilgrim Takes Off series is set to debut November 17th on Netflix.