Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Clip Debuts Returning Cast: Watch

Scott Pilgrim is making a comeback with a brand new anime series coming to Netflix, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with the first fully voiced clip for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off! One of the most surprising announcements recently was that Scott Pilgrim‘s graphic novel franchise would be making its return to screens with a new anime series featuring a returning cast from the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World movie. Not only that, but the original creator behind it all is helping to craft this new series from the ground up for a new take on the franchise.

The first trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off showed fans of the classic franchise the first look at what it would all be like in motion, and now we’ve finally gotten to hear what the cast will sound like in the first real clip! Scott Pilgrim‘s new anime will be premiering with Netflix later this Fall, and is teasing that it will play out differently than seen in the previous comic and movie releases. That’s just one of the reasons to be excited for it all, and you can check out the first clip for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off below:

What to Know for the Scott Pilgrim Anime

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be making its premiere with Netflix around the world on November 17th, and will be running for eight episodes. Original Scott Pilgrim graphic novel creator Bryan Lee O’Malley serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside BenDavid Grabinski, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World director Edgar Wright will serve as executive producer, Anamanaguchi will be returning from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game to compose the new music for the anime, and Abel Gongora will direct with animation produced at Science SARU.

The entire cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World will be reprising their roles for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off with the likes of Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau and Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman and Mae Whitman as the Evil Exes.

