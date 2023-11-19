Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Launches With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is live after launching with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Scott Pilgrim is back, baby! It has been years since the world was gifted new Scott Pilgrim content, but that drought is finally over. At last, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is live on Netflix, and the hit anime made its debut with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.
The update comes courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes itself now that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been given a certified rating. With 35 critic reviews on hand, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is rated at 100% right now. So if you want to read the site's critics consensus, here you go: "Retaining the heart and wit of the original movie while also carving out a fresh path for itself, Scott Pilgrim takes off in the animated medium and soars."
Of course, you can see just how big Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has become on social media with a simple search. The show has been trending all weekend now that it is live, and netizens cannot get enough. As you can see in the slides below, audiences are loving Scott Pilgrim's unexpected heart, and Rotten Tomatoes' audience score stands at 77% as such.
If you have not checked out Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, you can binge the show easily enough. The anime is streaming on Netflix exclusively. So if you want to see what the studio Science Saru did with the IP, you can binge Scott Pilgrim Takes Off ASAP!
What do you think about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
scott pilgrim takes off fans when scott pilgrim takes off pic.twitter.com/G0eN69SdgM— 🎆✨J A Z Z Y ! ! ✨🎆 (@JudgementJazzy) November 18, 2023
I don't want to spoil it, but I wish there were more adaptations like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off— Canipa (@CanipaShow) November 17, 2023
When they titled it 'Scott Pilgrim Takes Off' they weren't joking because the MC is barely in the damn show man. I thought it'd be a comic accurate adaptation but it was a bait and switch lol. It's basically a what-if timeline which is cool but I wish we knew that sooner... pic.twitter.com/hCfGz2HAD0— PsychoCheese 100 (@PsychoCheese100) November 18, 2023
fully thought Scott Pilgrim Takes Off was going to be a comics-accurate adaptation but this is SO much better pic.twitter.com/GvJ88vX83e— jord (@jordansoyeah) November 18, 2023
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is absolutely not what I was expecting at all… and honestly, I think it’s better for it. pic.twitter.com/zKxOzXLw7H— 🎞️ JeffMovieMan 🎞️ #CeasefireNOW 🇵🇸 (@JeffMovieMan) November 18, 2023
Scott Pilgrim takes off writers pic.twitter.com/WZAqHJeeCT— Uncloaked Warbird (@ButchRomulan) November 18, 2023
Funniest and my fav scene from Scott pilgrim takes off pic.twitter.com/78m7uxPlUD— TOTA (@TOTAzeDork) November 18, 2023
scott pilgrim takes off spoilers!!!— rachel 🐚 (@ANDAMOVlE) November 18, 2023
ep 5 was my fave for so many reasons but no one understands how loud i shrieked watching this opening pic.twitter.com/K3Bgq4z922
So far my favorite thing about Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is the fact that they don’t treat Ramona and Roxie’s relationship like some bisexual punchline and actually dive into the emotional backstory. 10/10 a perfect episode. pic.twitter.com/jjav39wfhF— Neil McNeil (@Neil_McNeil) November 17, 2023
Finished Scott Pilgrim Takes off, and aside from the middle bunch of episodes being mixed (some fights/sequences drag, and some voice acting is wooden) I still really enjoyed it, especially the new ending and how it all ties together. Interested to see where it goes from here! pic.twitter.com/961sG3GMg8— Matt McMuscles- CITY OF THE WOLVES, LETS GO! (@MattMcMuscles) November 19, 2023