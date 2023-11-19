Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Launches With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Scott Pilgrim is back, baby! It has been years since the world was gifted new Scott Pilgrim content, but that drought is finally over. At last, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is live on Netflix, and the hit anime made its debut with a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The update comes courtesy of Rotten Tomatoes itself now that Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been given a certified rating. With 35 critic reviews on hand, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is rated at 100% right now. So if you want to read the site's critics consensus, here you go: "Retaining the heart and wit of the original movie while also carving out a fresh path for itself, Scott Pilgrim takes off in the animated medium and soars."

Of course, you can see just how big Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has become on social media with a simple search. The show has been trending all weekend now that it is live, and netizens cannot get enough. As you can see in the slides below, audiences are loving Scott Pilgrim's unexpected heart, and Rotten Tomatoes' audience score stands at 77% as such.

If you have not checked out Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, you can binge the show easily enough. The anime is streaming on Netflix exclusively. So if you want to see what the studio Science Saru did with the IP, you can binge Scott Pilgrim Takes Off ASAP!

