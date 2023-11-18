Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Creators Talk The Future of Scott (Exclusive)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has arrived on Netflix and for many fans of both the original graphic novels and feature-length film, it might not be what they expected. Helmed by anime studio Science Saru, we here at ComicBook.com recently had the opportunity to talk with the creator of the original series, Bryan Lee O'Malley, and showrunner BenDavid Grabinski about the possibility of a second season and where they see Scott appearing in the future if it all.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, we'll be exploring spoiler territory in this interview, so be forewarned. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off lives up to its name, presenting a new story that sees Scott lose his fight against Matthew Patel as the world believes him dead. Ramona, having only had one date with Scott at this point, sets out to discover the truth behind Pilrgim's disappearance as the story explores how this big change reverberates through the universe. A second season has yet to be confirmed for the new Netflix anime, though there is a post-credits scene that sets the stage for a new challenge should we see Scott and Ramona return.

(Photo: Netflix)

Will Scott Pilgrim Return?

Bryan Lee O'Malley gave a laid-back response when it came to potentially bringing back Scott Pilgrim, Ramona, and their universe, "I like to take the universe as it comes so I don't have any specific plans. It's actually why we put a musical in the show, because so many people would joke with us, 'Well where's the musical?' That was fun to do a baby version of a musical. Where's the theme park? Where's the Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game? I don't know! Maybe all to come. I don't have any empire building ambitions."

BenDavid Grabinski added to O'Malley's thoughts, "If we ever build an empire, it will be by accident." If you wanted a rundown of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Netflix offers the spoiler-free description of the eight-episode series from Science Saru, "Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, only to find out her seven evil exes stand in the way of their love."

Do you want to see Scott Pilgrim's latest anime return for a second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Scott Pilgrim.