Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Studio Is Now Hiring

Science SARU didn't just make a name for itself with the latest anime adaptation focusing on the strange little world of Scott Pilgrim. The anime production house brought to life the brutal world of Devilman: Crybaby and focused on a galaxy far, far away in Disney+'s Star Wars: Visions. This year, SARU has the highly anticipated Dandadan and is looking to add more animators to its roster to potentially work on this project and more franchises that are on the way.

If you don't know much about Science SARU, the studio first opened its doors in Japan eleven years ago in 2013. Ironically enough, one of SARU's first projects wasn't even an anime as it worked on an early episode of Cartoon Network's Adventure Time, adding their fresh take on the land of Ooooo. Since its opening, SARU has tackled a wide array of projects that have shown off its ability to tackle terrifying stories like Devilman: Crybaby along with energetic stories like Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Star Wars: Visions. Dandadan is almost a combination of these two scales in the anime sphere as Science SARU will have its work cut out for them in bringing this strange tale of ghosts and aliens to life in 2024.

Science Saru: Animators Welcome

In a new social media post, Saru states that they are currently looking for a 2D animator, a 3D CG Generalist, a 3D Animator, and a production manager for upcoming projects. The anime studio also askes potential animators and manager to reach out to its recruitment supervisor, so if you are looking to enter the anime industry, you can reach out by clicking here.

If you're unfamiliar with the next big anime from Science SARU, Dandadan, here's how the studio describes the mind-bending anime, "Momo Ayase strikes up an unusual friendship with her school's UFO fanatic, whom she nicknames "Okarun" because he has a name that is not to be said aloud. While Momo believes in spirits, she thinks aliens are nothing but nonsense. Her new friend, meanwhile, thinks the exact opposite. To settle matters, the two set out to prove each other wrong – Momo to a UFO hotspot and Okarun to a haunted tunnel! What unfolds next is a beautiful story of young love...and oddly horny aliens and spirits?"

