Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Stars Address Possible Season 2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off became one of this year's biggest surprises, taking the mythos of Bryan Lee O'Mallley's graphic novel and turning it into something genuinely unexpected. The Netflix anime series brought back all of the main ensemble cast of 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, after years of fans clamoring for them to reprise their roles. Despite the post-credits scene of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off seemingly teasing plans for a second season, recent reports have hinted that the show could just be a miniseries. Two of the series' stars, Ramona Flowers actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Knives Chau actress Ellen Wong, recently teased the possibility of a second season in an interview with ScreenRant.

"It's such a difficult one because I think, as people and actors, we all just love it so much," Winstead explained. "We would be so excited to continue to be a part of it in some way, but it is sort of like, "What could that story be?" That's still a question mark, I think. I think what BenDavid and Bryan did with this was just so brilliant; it's like a full history of all of our lives, somehow, in this show, and so I think to do that again is a tall order. But I'm sure that all of us would be down to do it again if they came up with it a second time."

"For sure," Wong echoed. "And so much of this is their brains—BenDavid and Bryan, especially Bryan—that I almost want to just be like, "You tell me what to do, and I'll do it. You tell me where Knives is going and I'll go" So, I agree, and I echo everything Mary is saying. It's just been such a blast to be together again, and to be able to bring ourselves, now, to these characters from 10 years ago. It's just cool to see them live on in anime form."

What Is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off About?

In Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, the series revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off also features the voices of Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong, all of whom return from the 2010 movie. The series is executive produced and written by franchise creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, as well as BenDavid Grabinski.

