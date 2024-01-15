Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Wins Best Animated Series at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off really took off with fans when the anime series debuted with Netflix last Fall, and now the series has won big at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards! Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim comic series made a surprising comeback last year with a new anime series adaptation with Science Saru, the studio behind releases such as Devilman Crybaby and the upcoming Dandadan. The series was a hit with Scott Pilgrim fans as it ended up being a much different kind of experience than initially expected, and it seems that's made it a hit with critics as well.

The Netflix original anime series was one of the surprising nominations for the Best Animated Series award at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off ended up winning the award in a very packed category that also included Bluey, Bob's Burgers, Harley Quinn, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Young Love. So that makes it quite the huge kind of win for anime fans as it's made its name among these other big animated franchises.

Congratulations to “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off”⭐️

The show has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ANIMATED SERIES!#CriticsChoiceAwards #ScottPilgrim pic.twitter.com/QH3FlSMXhv — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) January 15, 2024

What Is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off?

If you wanted to check out the anime series for yourself, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is now streaming around the world with Netflix (You can check out ComicBook.com's review of the series here). Running for eight episodes, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off features series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski as series writers, and the cast from the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World movie returning for the new anime take on the Scott Pilgrim franchise. Netflix teases what to expect from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as such:

"Prepare for an all-new Scott Pilgrim adventure and explore the love story of Scott and Ramona. SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF delves deeper into characters you love. Coming to Netflix on November 17th. Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love."

What did you think of Scott Pilgrim's anime series with Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!