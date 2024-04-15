Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Creator Isn't a Fan of Streaming Dumps

Last fall, the world was reintroduced to the world of Scott Pilgrim, and the show was like nothing we've seen before. The IP jumped to Netflix with help of series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley at the helm. They teamed with BenDavid Grabinski to bring Scott Pilgrim into the world of anime. And following its binge debut, Grabinski is hashing out their distaste of streaming's dumpy schedule.

Taking to X (Twitter), Grabinski confessed they were hardly a fan of how streaming services like Netflix tend to release show and seasons all at once. "As someone who had his whole season drop all at once at the same time, it's the dumbest sh-t ever. There's literally no upside. Imagine if the whole season of X-MEN 97 was out," they posted.

As someone who had his whole season drop all at once at the same time… it’s the dumbest shit ever. — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) April 11, 2024

Continuing, the show creator revealed they wanted Scott Pilgrim Takes Off to have a slow release. Grabinski said he would have liked Netflix to release two episodes for a four-week run. But in the end, the streaming service chose to launch the whole season at once.

Of course, it seems Grabinski was hardly a fan of the release schedule, and he is far from the only person icked by the format. In the past decade, netizens have become more critical of how TV series are released online. From Disney+ to Amazon and Hulu, some series find themselves hit with weekly releases while others are dumped all at once or even in batches. The inconsistency seems to have rankled consumers as the war between big binges and weekly updates wages on.

As for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the award-winning anime earned solid praise upon launch, but Grabinski believes the show would've sustained conversation online if it released slower. Other anime series have suffered similar fates as Netflix such as JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. But thanks to recent releases like Delicious in Dungeon, there's hope Netflix has found a better schedule to release its animated projects.

Do you back weekly releases for streaming? Or does the binge method work best? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!