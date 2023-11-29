Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Highlights Returning Cast in Behind-the-Scenes Video

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off features a returning cast from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World to reprise each of their respective roles, and Netflix is showcasing these returning faces with a special behind the scenes look at their recordings! Scott Pilgrim Takes Off introduced both new and older fans of Bryan Lee O'Malley's original graphic novel series to a whole new take on the franchise with its full anime debut. Hitting around the world on Netflix earlier this month, the series has been impressing fans in some big ways with its visuals and sound presentation compared to its previous adaptation.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off's biggest draw is the fact that it brings back the cast from the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World movie, and Netflix has shared a behind the scenes look at the recordings for Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, and a new addition of Will Forte as Old Scott. Check out the behind the scenes look at the cast putting it all together for the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off anime below.

How to Watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is now streaming around the world with Netflix (and you can check out ComicBook.com's review of the series here). Running for eight episodes, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off features series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski as series writers, and the cast from the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World movie returning for the new anime take on the Scott Pilgrim franchise, Netflix teases what to expect from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as such:

"Prepare for an all-new Scott Pilgrim adventure and explore the love story of Scott and Ramona. SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF delves deeper into characters you love. Coming to Netflix on November 17th. Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love."

