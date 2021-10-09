Viz Media to Release Yu-Gi-Oh Creator’s Iron Man and Spider-Man Crossover Manga

Viz Media is set to finally give Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi’s official Iron Man and Spider-Man manga an English language release! Fans of both Marvel comics and manga might have noticed in the few years that the two worlds have been colliding in some unexpected ways. Not only are some of the biggest manga creators huge fans of Marvel superhero comics, but some of them have actually worked with Marvel on official spin-off and one-shot manga as well like the massively successful Deadpool: Samurai manga releases.

Viz Media is partnering with Marvel not only on the release of Deadpool: Samurai, but a number of other Marvel manga projects for official English releases as well. This includes finally getting a release for the official Iron Man and Spider-Man team up manga written and illustrated by Yu-Gi-Oh creator Kazuki Takahashi. Titled Secret Reverse, this story released back in 2019 and Viz Media has announced during New York Comic Con that it will finally be getting an official English release in Summer 2022.

Announcement: Spider-Man and Iron Man travel to Japan to battle an evil gaming magnate and his deadly new technology in Secret Reverse—a new addition to the Marvel Universe from Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi! Releases Summer 2022! pic.twitter.com/7tN9fClOFe — VIZ (@VIZMedia) October 9, 2021

Tying in both Iron Man and Spider-Man to something Takahashi knows very well, card games, Viz Media’s official announcement for Secret Reverse‘s release reads as such, “Spider-Man and Iron Man travel to Japan to battle an evil gaming magnate and his deadly new technology in Secret Reverse—a new addition to the Marvel Universe from Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi! Releases Summer 2022!” First released in 2019, this project was part of a special series of collaborations between Marvel and Shonen Jump that included Deadpool: Samurai and more.

There are some very prominent creators running in Shueisha’s Shonen Jump that have professed their love of Marvel works such as My Hero Academia’s Kohei Horikoshi, Jujutsu Kaisen’s Gege Akutami, and more, so it’s pretty fun to see Marvel officially collaborating with Shueisha on special projects like this. Not only that, but fans outside of Japan will finally be able to check them out for themselves thanks to Viz Media. This one-shot was announced as one of the physical releases Viz Media has planned for 2022, so fans will want to keep their eyes peeled on shelves next Summer for this one!

