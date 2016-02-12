Deadpool's Manga is Marvel's Highest-Selling Comic Right Now

✖

Deadpool's manga is out maneuvering Marvel's highest selling comics right now! Last year saw Marvel and Shueisha expand on one of the projects that came out during their special collaboration back in 2019, known as the "Marvel x Shonen Jump+ Super Collaboration," with the release of a full series for a Deadpool starring manga titled Deadpool: Samurai. Releasing through the digital Shonen Jump+ app in Japan, the series has been highly successful as it's been racking up some of the highest views not only on the app itself but even more so when compared to other Marvel Comics releases.

As noted by Comic Book Resources, the best selling Marvel Comic, Wolverine #1, shipped an estimated 196,441 copies, and this number has not only been far exceeded by the views for Deadpool: Samurai's first few chapters, but seems to be keeping up that pace with each new release of the series. In fact, it seems the physical releases of the series are performing just as well as the first volume is currently being re-printed in Japan. Artist behind Deadpool: Samurai, Hikaru Uesugi, celebrated this new milestone with a fun sketch with fans on Twitter too:

Sanshirou Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi returned from their work on the original Deadpool manga one-shot back in 2019 for Deadpool: Samurai's official release, but unfortunately it's currently only being released through the Shonen Jump+ app in Japan. The series has yet to confirm whether or not it will be licensed for an English language release for fans in other territories, but given its popularity one could be on the horizon soon.

Deadpool has been able to play around with the Shonen Jump world with shout outs to series like Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia with this new series, and that's probably one of the key reasons fans in Japan are tuning into these new chapters at such a fast rate. But what to do you think? Would you check out Deadpool: Samurai if it ever releases outside of Japan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

