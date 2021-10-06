Deadpool: Samurai Creators Join Deadpool: Black, White, and Blood in an Exclusive Marvel Preview

Marvel Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Deadpool: Black, White and Blood #4, the final installment of the color-coded Deadpool: Black, White & Blood comic book series. This last issue includes a story written and drawn by Mike Allred (Madman) and a collaboration by Chris Yost and Martin Coccolo. Our exclusive preview offers a first look at the tale from Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi, the creators of the hugely popular Deadpool: Samurai manga. Available now in Japan, Deadpool: Samurai will receive an official English translation and release in 2022, but why wait until then to see what the creators can do with Marvel’s Merc with a Mouth?

Deadpool: Black, White, & Blood followed in the footsteps of Wolverine: Black, White & Blood and Carnage: Black, White & Blood. Each issue features new short stories starring Deadpool done by top creators in the format’s distinctive style.

Here’s the official synopsis for the final issue: “The grand finale of DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD includes a Chris Yost and Martin Coccolo story that must be seen to be believed (and even then, you still won’t believe it)… a story from the best-selling DEADPOOL: SAMURAI manga team, Sanshiro Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi… and an ALL-RED ALLRED tale, written and drawn by Mike Allred!”

The first issue featured new stories from Ed Brisson (X-Force, New Mutants) and Whilce Portacio (Uncanny X-Men), Tom Taylor (X-Men Red, All-New Wolverine) and Phil Noto (Cable, X-23), James Stokoe (Sobek, Orc Stain). The second issue featured David Lapham, Maria Lapham, Daniel Warren Johnson, Karla Pacheco, Leonard Kirk, and Peter M. Woods.

The third issue of the series included work by Frank Tieri, Stan Sakai, Jay Baruchel, Takashi Okazaki, and Paco Medina. This final issue looks to go out strong, based on these pages from Uesugi and Kasama.

What do you think of these preview pages from Deadpool: Black, White and Blood #4? Have you been enjoying Deadpool: Black, White and Blood thus far? Let us know what you think of Deadpool: Black, White and Blood in the comments section. Deadpool: Black, White, and Blood #4 goes on sale on November 2nd.