Marvel, Viz to Release Deadpool Samurai, Marvel Meow, and Secret Reverse Stateside

It seems like Marvel is ready to bring some of its biggest series overseas to readers stateside! After much pleading, the comics publisher has announced its plans with Viz Media to bring a few manga series into English for fans. And yes, this big move will include the hit Deadpool Samurai manga that has captivated fans on social media.

Viz Media and Marvel made the big announcement this morning with a statement to match. “Much like VIZ’s iconic characters, Marvel heroes are universally beloved and VIZ is excited to bring their adventures to readers in a new way. Our collaboration will include English editions of several Shonen Jump manga titles, as well as some all-new publishing and ShoPro’s Marvel Meow," Sarah Fairhall, VIZ Editorial Director, told us in the release.

As you can see, the main manga coming to the United States will be Marvel Meow, Deadpool Samurai, and Secret Reverse. These series have been hits with fans in Japan, and manga lovers have been begging for the series to make their debut in English. This plea was echoed by comics fanatics, so this new announcement is certainly welcome.

Currently, this new line of manga is expected to hit shelves starting this fall. Marvel Meow will be the first to go live stateside with its debut happening on October 12, 2021. It will be joined by Deadpool Samurai next February before Secret Reverse is published next summer.

“Marvel has had a long history of telling stories in new and compelling ways, and Viz is the perfect partner to help us continue that path. Viz is best-in-class for its unforgettable stories, and after the massive success of last year’s Deadpool manga, we’re thrilled to now be working with them to bring our iconic characters to even more manga fans everywhere.” Sven Larsen, Vice President of Licensed Publishing at Marvel, added about the awaited licenses.

As you can imagine, this update is a big one, and it will make plenty of fans rejoice. After all, Marvel's latest manga pursuits have been very well done, and the manga industry's growth has made this licensing deal an easy one to approve. So if you have been wanting to check out these series, well - the clock is counting down the hours until this fall!

