My Hero Academia Just Dropped Some Major Spider-Man Nods

My Hero Academia is one of the best-selling superhero series in print, and its popularity is only growing. With season five out at last, Izuku Midoriya is a household name for comic and manga readers alike. Of course, this is a dream for creator Kohei Horikoshi given his love of comics, and it seems he brought in some important Spider-Man nods with his latest chapter.

The homages were found in chapter 317 after My Hero Academia brought its newest update live. It was there fans united with a broken Izuku who is taking the world on by himself. As things begin to crumble all around him, fans will notice two nods to Spider-Man referring to two totally different comic runs.

The first is found when Endeavor and Hawks discuss another hero's retirement. Desutegoro ended up leaving the hero life behind, and his slow exit will make Marvel fans think of Spider-Man No More. In one shot, Peter can be seen walking away from his suit with his back turned to readers, and Desutegoro does the same thing. In both cases, these men realize they are just as human as they are heroes, and they're forced to walk away from the gig for a while.

The second comes after Izuku is seen during the capture of another hired gun. The positioning of this My Hero Academia page will remind fans of Superior Spider-Man's first appearance in the comics. Given how this take on Spider-Man is one of Horikoshi's favorite, there is little doubt this nod was done intentionally, and it frames Izuku in a new light. His sense of justice is becoming warped by his self-imposed isolation, and he can only deal with so much more before he snaps.

Thankfully, Izuku has something Peter Parker did not. All Might is around to help the boy, and he isn't going to be shut out so easily. My Hero Academia fans are hoping All Might can pull the young boy back in line, but the question remains when that might happen.

