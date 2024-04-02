New Sgt. Frog Anime Announced

It looks like the anime industry is ready to bring back an absolute classic. It has been years since Sgt. Frog, otherwise known as Keroro Gunso, has been in headlines. That all changed this week thanks to the series' 20th anniversary. Sgt. Frog is about to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its anime, and it has announced a new show to spice up the milestone.

As you can see below, the new Sgt. Frog anime looks perfectly familiar thanks to its cast. The trailer is a blast from the past as the world is introduced to the Keroro Platoon once again. At this point, we know very little about this new anime and what Sgt. Frog will do with it. But when it comes to fans, they are just happy as is to see the IP thriving once again.

After all, it has been a long time since Sgt. Frog came to life. The series began in Monthly Shōnen Ace in 1999 under Mine Yoshizaki. The sci-fi comedy tells the story of Sergeant Keroro, an important soldier in an army of froggy aliens that want to take over Earth. When the soldier is captured by a family and made into their pet, Keroro finds himself faced with a world he's never known before. And whenever he isn't hopping for his new family, Keroro is looking for a way back to his platoon.

In April 2004, Sgt. Frog brought its first anime series to life under Sunrise, and it ran until 2011. A sequel followed three years later, but since then, Sgt. Frog has kept quiet. Now, we know the series is gunning for a comeback. So if you want to know more about Sgt. Frog ahead of its return, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Keroro is Sergeant Frog – the leader of a platoon of warriors sent to conquer planet Earth. But when the amphibious invaders discovered how much humans enjoy dissecting their comrades, the troops were scattered, the mission was aborted, and Keroro was abandoned. Now, this once proud soldier spends more time wielding a vacuum than he does the weapons of war. It's a far cry from the glory of battle, but hey, at least he's got his own room. And though the invasion may have slowed to a hop, Sergeant Frog still occasionally yearns to overcome his karaoke addiction and reassemble his troops. Watch out world, the frogs are taking over."

