First ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ Film Reveals Teaser, Synopsis

Are you ready for more of The Seven Deadly Sins? The anime is currently airing its second season in Japan, but that is not all the show will drop in 2018. The series is set to release its first feature film this fall, and fans just got their first-look at it.

Over on Twitter, the page for The Seven Deadly Sins shared a slew of details about the project. The movie is set to debut on August 18, 2018 in Japan. Its story is an original one written by series creator Nakaba Suzuki, and it will be titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky.

As you can see below, the movie’s first teaser shows each of the Seven Deadly Sins fighting alongside one another. Well, almost all of them are there; The last Sin is still MIA. The reel ends with Meliodas looking forward with face marred by a dark curse seal, and the trailer then fades into its title banner.

The website for The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky also released its official synopsis. The translated summary can be found below:

“We are in a world where the Fairies, Goddesses and Demons exist. The ones who saved the Liones kingdom that was on the brink of destruction following the Demons’ secret maneuvers were the legendary order of criminals and knights “the Seven Deadly Sins” and one princess. And some time has elapsed since the peace was brought to the Liones kingdom.

To celebrate the kingdom’s anniversary, the Seven Deadly Sins arrived at a border territory looking for an elusive ingredient, the sky fish. In the middle of searching it, their captain Meliodas and the pig Hawk who speaks the human language get sent up to the Sky Temple, the celestial world lying high in the sky, above clouds. The “Sky Winged ones” who possess wings dwell that temple. Meliodas was mistaken by them as the young boy who broke a law and thrown in jail. In the Sky Temple is being prepared the ceremony aimed at preventing the liberation of the fiendish beasts that were sealed away during three thousand years. But the group “Six Black Knights” led by Berlion turns up with designs against the Sky Winged ones’ lives in order to break the seal. To protect everyone from these inhumanely cruel guys, Meliodas and the others clash against the Six Black Knights.”

