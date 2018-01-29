‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Reveals Gowther’s True Identity

There are still plenty of mysteries which The Seven Deadly Sins has yet to tackle, but its anime did just answer one. If you are curious how Gowther lived after the events of season one, then you do not have to wonder any longer.

It turns out the knight is not what fans would call human. Surprise?

In the latest episode of The Seven Deadly Sins, the anime revealed a truth about the hero’s past. The event came shortly after Gowther made one of his comrades rather angry. Diane confronted Gowther after the fighter erased Zeal’s memories and altered those of Guila to make her love him. Diane, who knows a thing or two about altered memories, attacked Gowther for his unforgivable actions.

So, Merlin steps in and explains why Gowther did what he did.

According to canon, Gowther was originally a lifeless doll that was given life by a great mage centuries ago. The magician, who manga readers also know as Gowther, made the doll to give himself a body on Earth. The creator was a powerful demon imprisoned within his own world, and Gowther’s doll form was made to give the real Gowther freedom. The puppet went on to join the Ten Commandments of the Demon Clan as such, but he split from the team thousands of years ago. The separation caused Gowther to lose all of his memories along with his emotions.

Diane cannot stand to see what Gowther did to Guila, but it seems the Seven Deadly Sin truly doesn’t get the weight of his actions. To Gowther, tampering with memories is not a big deal, and he isn’t able to see why the act could mess with someone’s emotions since he has none of his own. He comes to realize his actions were out of line when Melodias confronts him, and Gowther gives the siblings back their memories. However, that does not stop the Seven Deadly Sins from putting the Peace Amulet on Gowther to keep him under check.

For those unfamiliar with The Seven Deadly Sins, the series was created by Nakaba Suzuki. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.

