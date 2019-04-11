‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ Season 3 Shares First Poster, Release Window

The Seven Deadly Sins has been quiet on the anime front for awhile, but the shonen isn’t going out just yet. After a popular second season, the anime is set to get a third season, and its first poster has gone live.

And, if you take a look, you will find Meliodas is wearing a crop top in this blessed poster.

Thanks to recent reports, fans learned The Seven Deadly Sins is getting a third season. A poster for the project went live, and it can be found below.

The image shows The Seven Deadly Sins as expected, and all of the characters will be instantly familiar. Meliodas is seen a couple times in both a green get-up and a suit of armor. Elizabeth is by his side in the poster with her usual long pale hair, and the rest of the Sins can be seen surrounding them. From Escanor to Merlin, the group looks as powerful as ever, and fans are happy to see the series looking so fresh.

After all, this new season will be handled by a new studio. The Seven Deadly Sins is moving to Studio DEEN from A-1 Pictures. Susumu Nishizawa was be directing the series while Rintarou Ikeda does series composition. At this time, the slated release date for third season is open, but the announcements confirmed it will premiere sometime this fall.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas.The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, which you can currently find streaming on Netflix.

