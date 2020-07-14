Shaman King to Host Special Panel at Comic-Con at Home

Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King celebrated its 20th Anniversary a couple of years ago, but recently it's been on a major comeback that will include a special panel during the upcoming virtual convention, Comic-Con@Home. San Diego Comic-Con International announced that while there would not be a physical convention due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it instead will be offering a virtual convention much like other major events have already attempted like with the successful Anime Expo Lite. This means that fans all over will be able to virtually sit in on special announcements and panels like this one for Shaman King!

Taking place on July 23rd, to commemorate the tenth anniversary of Shaman King's original finale, Kodansha Comics will be hosting a virtual panel for the series featuring experts from Kodansha dishing on the manga's biggest moments. Not only that, but there's a tease for special announcement and other reveals as well!

Comic-Con@Home officially describes Kodansha Comics' Shaman King panel as such, "To celebrate over 10 years since the finale of the original Shaman King series, Kodansha Comics experts Misaki Kido, Ben Applegate, and Ivan Salazar take a look back and bring you a in-depth look at Hiroyuki Takei’s supernatural battle manga masterpiece, past, present & future. Fans of the manga, anime and newcomers alike won’t want to miss this panel full of exclusive announcements, sneak peeks, and general excitement over the shonen classic Shaman King!"

(Photo: Kodansha Comics)

It's not clear exactly what these exclusive announcements or sneaks will be, but there's definitely an excitement over what to expect as Shaman King recently announced it will have a brand new anime coming our way next year. This anime adaptation will be taking on the complete story as retold by Hiroyuki Takei a few years after the series originally came to its truncated end.

There have been very few details released about this new Shaman King anime outside of its original teaser trailer announcement, so fingers crossed that this upcoming panel will give us an idea into what we can expect. At the very least, a confirmation for an English language release of the new anime (or perhaps a redistribution of the complete version of the manga) would definitely be great news!

What are you hoping to see from Shaman King's Comic-Con@Home panel? Excited for the upcoming anime? Wanting to re-experience more of the older manga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.