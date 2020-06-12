Shaman King Announces New Anime For 2021

The supernatural anime Shonen series of Shaman King is coming back! With the franchise revealing that a new anime series is set to be released next year, 2021, adapting further material from the original manga series that helped raise the property to new heights. The original anime series for Shaman King ran for sixty four episodes from 2001 to 2002, which was produced by animation studio, Xebec and hit North America thanks in part to Cartoon Network's programming block of Toonami!

Shaman King focused on the "Shaman Fight", a Shonen style tournament that had different warriors who have the ability to control spirits from the afterlife to fight on their behalf. It will be interesting to see what events the new series will portray from the its source material of the popular manga, but rest assured, a number of anime fans will be ecstatic to once again enter the supernatural landscape.

Shaman King released the announcement, as well as a brief trailer, via their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that the anime would be hitting next year, covering material from the manga that previously hadn't been hit by the original anime adaptation:

The official description for Shaman King, for those who might be unfamiliar with the series, reads as such:

"A battle is about to begin in Tokyo: the Shaman Fight, a tournament held every five hundred years where shaman—those who can command spirits—confront each other in combat. The victor of this contest becomes the Shaman King and the only one who is able to contact and control the Great Spirit, allowing them to reshape the world as they please through its immense power.

During a late night walk, Manta Oyamada runs into his classmate, the carefree You Asakura, who invites him to come stargazing with some friends, who, to Manta's horror, turn out to be ghosts from a local cemetery! However, the knowledge that Manta possesses—a rare sixth sense that allows Manta to see these spirits—endears the boy to You. So when You finds out that his new comrade has been beaten up by a local gang, he decides to avenge him with the help of Amidamaru, a samurai ghost whose tomb was broken by the gang leader."

