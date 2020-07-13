Comic Con at Home 2020: How to Watch, What to Watch, Panel Schedule

In just over one week's time, folks all over the world will be coming together for the annual celebration of San Diego Comic-Con. However, things are going to look a lot different this year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, SDCC won't be taking place in California in 2020, nor will it be taking place anywhere. The event has been replaced with Comic-Con@Home, which is an entirely virtual convention that fans can attend online and completely free.

Comic-Con@Home kicks off on Wednesday, July 22nd and will be live-streamed online for the subsequent five days. Over the course of the convention, panels and exhibits will be available to watch and participate in virtually. When a panel is set to begin, the link on the Comic-Con website to that panel's stream will go live, and folks can log on from anywhere to watch it take place.

Wondering exactly where to find these panels? Or, perhaps, which panels are the ones people will be talking about? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Below, you'll find a complete guide to Comic-Con@Home.

What you'll find here isn't a schedule of EVERY panel taking place this year. There are plenty of others you can explore and read about on Comic-Con's website. However, we have gathered all of the major panels and provided links to their individual pages. Once those panels begin, the streaming links on the panel pages will be available.

Take a look!