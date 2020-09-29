Shaman King Reveals New Digital Release Date for Complete Manga

✖

Shaman King will soon be making its big return to anime next year, and now fans have a new way of going through the complete edition of Hiroyuki Takei's original manga thanks to a digital release from Kodansha Comics and comiXology. Originally scheduled for a digital release earlier this Summer, the complete manga had been unfortunately delayed. But thankfully the wait will soon be over as Kodansha has announced via press release that Shaman King's complete manga will be available digitally through comiXology and Kindle beginning on October 6th.

This release will include all 35 volumes of Hiroyuki Takei's original series, and this includes the final three volumes that were never officially licensed and translated for fans in the West. Now complete in English for the first time in the series' history, the digital releases will also include new volume cover art from Takei himself.

These Shaman King releases will be available to read digitally, as part of the comiXology Originals line of exclusive content. These titles can also be read upon release at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime via their Prime Reading benefit, Kindle Unlimited and comiXology Unlimited, and will also be available for purchase on Kindle and comiXology.

(Photo: Kodansha Comics USA Publishing)

Alongside the release of the complete original series, Kodansha will also be releasing the spin-offs created after the original work. The first spinoff, Shaman King Zero will be available October 13th, Shaman King: Flowers is releasing on October 20th, Shaman King: Red Crimson, releases on October 27th, and Shaman King: Super Star releases on December 8th.

Hiroyuki Takei had the following to say about the complete manga's English release, "It’s been over 10 years since I’ve completed Shaman King. But finally –– at last –– I can deliver the true ending to the story to the fans in America...It’s a message from my heart, and I think it’s a particularly important one in this day and age. I hope that it’ll reach the hearts of many comrades.”

Will you be checking out Shaman King's complete manga now that the anime is heading our way next year? Which chapters or moments are you excited to read through again? Are you excited to finally read through the official ending of the series through legal and easier to access means?