Shaman King Reboot Reveals Poster and First Cast Additions

Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King is one of many classic franchises coming back for a brand new anime adaptation, and now the reboot anime series has revealed its release window alongside a new poster. One of the biggest surprises this year was that not only were English language fans finally going to experience the complete run of Takei's original manga (which never released the final few volumes outside of Japan), but that the franchise would be returning for a new anime adapting the complete series. As for when we'd be able to check out this new anime, it's on track for an April 2021 release.

The new Shaman King shared the first poster for the new anime series on its official Twitter account, and you can check it out below. It's nothing too fancy as it's another look at Yoh Asakura's first outfit, but Yoh will also be going through some changes with the new anime. Replacing Yuko Sato from the 2001 anime series will be Yoko Hikasa, who will be providing the voice of Yoh this time around.

The new series will be featuring some returning cast members from the 2001 anime series, however, with the first confirmed returns including Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyoyama, and Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura. Each of these characters made their debut with the first teaser trailer for the reboot that featured a scene that takes place pretty far into Shaman King's story.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 2 director, Joji Furuta, will be handling the direction for the new Shaman King series for Bridge. The Pokemon anime's Shoji Yonemura will be writing the scripts, Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun's Satohiko Sano will be designing the characters, and My Hero Academia's Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new series.

