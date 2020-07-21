Shaman King's Complete Manga to Release in English for the First Time Ever

If you are an older fan of Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King, then you might be aware that various licensing issues and a truncated ending to the original series meant that the manga never quite got a complete run in the United States. This has come to an end, however, as now Shaman King's entire 35 volume collection (which includes the final three volumes that never got an official English release) will be available in English thanks to Kodansha Comics USA Publishing and comiXology Originals. As for when we'll be able to read through these new releases, they will all drop on Tuesday, July 28th!

As announced by Kodansha Comics USA Publishing and comiXology, all 35 volumes of the complete series will feature brand new cover art from series creator Hiroyuki Takei. On July 28th, interested fans can digitally read the manga as part of the comiXology Originals line of exclusive content. These titles can be read upon release with no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime via their Prime Reading benefit, Kindle Unlimited and comiXology Unlimited, and will also be available for purchase on Kindle and comiXology.

Now that the complete Shaman King run is finally making it our way, series creator Hiroyuki Takei had the following to say about the massive return, "It’s been over 10 years since I’ve completed Shaman King. But finally –– at last –– I can deliver the true ending to the story to the fans in America...It’s a message from my heart, and I think it’s a particularly important one in this day and age. I hope that it’ll reach the hearts of many comrades.”

More about this upcoming release will be announced during Shaman King's special panel during Comic-Con at Home, Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 23rd at 2:00PM PST. Kodansha Comics USA officially describes the series as such, "In the world of Shaman King, shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!"

It's a big year for Shaman King fans as it was previously confirmed that the series would be getting a new anime next year as well! Are you excited to reunite with the series in such a massive way? Excited to finally check out the complete run of the manga as Takei intended? Are you looking forward to the new Shaman King anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

