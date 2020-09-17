Shaman King Reboot Debuts First Teaser

Shaman King is one of the great old-school anime, but fans have long asked for the show to get another shot at life. The shonen was cut far too soon, and its ending left many feeling lost. Of course, that is why netizens were hyped when it was announced Shaman King was getting a reboot, and that new series has dropped its first teaser at long last.

The clip can be seen below as it clocks in at just over half a minute. The video is crisp, clean, and clear just like fans had hoped. Not only does the tense promo show off a few familiar characters as they prepare for battle, but it lets Yoh Asakura let loose with his powers. You know, since it has been so long.

The trailer confirmed some important details about the anime, and it turns out Studio Bridge is handling production on Shaman King. Director Takeshi Furuta is the one overseeing the show with Shouji Yonemura doing series composition. Akihiko Sano is in charge of character designs while Yuki Hayashi does the music. Finally, Masafumi Mama has been tasked as the show's sound director.

(Photo: Studio Bridge)

Currently, Shaman King is slated to debut in April 2021. This means the reboot will go live in time for the spring season, and that means it will be in good company. Other series like The Slime Diaries will also be debuting next spring. This also gives fans enough time to binge read Shaman King if they would like, and Kodansha's synopsis of the series can be read below:

"Shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!"

