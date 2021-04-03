Shaman King Reboot Reveals Episode Order

✖

Shaman King has revealed the episode order for its new rebooted anime series! When Shaman King first debuted its anime adaptation back in 2001, it did so of a then ongoing original manga series that came to a truncated end. Because Hiroyuki Takei could not bring an end to the series at the time, the anime had to explore its own original ending. That's going to change with this newest take on the series as this new anime has a now complete version of Takei's story as the creator initially intended.

Shaman King's new anime has debuted in Japan as part of the jam-packed Spring 2021 schedule of new anime releases, and with its debut the series has also revealed how many episodes it will be sticking around for. With the release of its Blu-ray and DVD information through its website, Shaman King has announced this new anime series will be sticking around for 52 episodes (across four different home video volume releases).

For fans of that first series (which had 64 episodes by the end of its run), 52 doesn't seem like a lot considering just how much ground is needed to cover with Takei's complete version of the series (which fans didn't get to read the final volumes of in English until last year) but it could make for a speedy run with the right kind of pace in its adaptation. There's also always the potential for a continuation of the anime, so we'll just have to wait to see how these 52 episodes shake out.

The unfortunate matter is, however, that fans in North America will have to wait a bit longer to start this new Shaman King series for themselves. Although it will be releasing with Netflix, it's currently slated for an international release later in 2021. This release will most likely break the series into batches considering this massive slate of episodes as well, but at least it means fans will get to check out this new Shaman King for quite a while.

How do you feel about this number of episodes for Shaman King's new anime? What are you most excited to see in this new adaptation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!