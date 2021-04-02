Shaman King Reboot Debuts Opening and Ending Themes: Watch

✖

Shaman King has debuted the opening and ending theme sequences for its new rebooted anime series! After much anticipation for fans hoping to see a new take on the anime following its original ending over 20 years ago, a new anime for Hiroyuki Takei's manga series has finally debuted. But unlike that first anime (which had to have an original ending due to a truncated end to the first manga), this new series will be sticking much closer to Takei's now complete vision. With the anime officially making its debut in Japan, we have also gotten to see its new opening and ending!

After performing for four opening and ending themes with the original anime adaptation from the 2000s, Megumi Hayashibara returns to perform the new opening and ending themes for Shaman King's new series as well. The new opening is titled "Soul salvation" and the new ending theme is titled "#Boku no Yubisaki." While the anime has yet to release internationally, Shaman King's official Twitter account has released the new opening and ending for fans everywhere to see! Check them out below:

Fans outside of Japan will unfortunately have to wait until later this year to check out the new Shaman King, but it will be releasing with Netflix! Here's how they describe the new series, "The Shaman King is the one who can contact the king of spirits and reshape the world. Every 500 years, shamans, who can commune between the worlds of the living and dead, compete in the Shaman Fight to become the next Shaman King. Among those aiming for the top is a young shaman named Yoh Asakura. See Yoh's adventure unfold in the new adaptation of Hiroyuki Takei's lauded manga, starting 2021 on Netflix."

