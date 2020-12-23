Shaman King Reboot Debuts First Trailer and Key Visual

Shaman King has debuted the first trailer for its reboot anime series! Announced to be in the works earlier this year, Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King will be getting a brand new anime series that falls more in line with the complete version of the manga Takei released years after the original series came to its truncated end. That meant the first anime adaptation of the series had its own original ending, but soon this new take on the series coming next Spring will be offering the complete experience that fans have been hoping to see for quite a while.

Scheduled for a release in April next year, Shaman King debuted the first full trailer for the new anime series. This is following the first teaser for the new series which actually depicted an event late into the series' run. But this trailer actually shows quite a bit of the first major arc of the series that introduces fans to the likes of Manta, Ryuunosuke and more. You can check it out in the video above! You can also find the new key visual for the series below as shared through its official Twitter account:

The new series will also be featuring some returning cast members from the 2001 anime with Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyoyama, and Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura all confirmed to return. But Yoko Hikasa will be replacing Yuko Sato as the voice of Yoh Asakura this time around. This new trailer does give a look at some of the other returning fan favorites, however.

Shaman King's reboot series is one of the major franchises making their return in 2021, so fans will definitely be keeping a close eye on seeing how this new reboot series shakes out! But what do you think of this first trailer for the new Shaman King? How did you like the original anime adaptation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!