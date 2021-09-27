Shaman King Reboot Readies for Next Cour With New Promo

Shaman King’s reboot anime series is getting ready for its next cour of episodes with a cool new promo! Originally debuting earlier this Spring in Japan, fans have seen how Hiroyuki Takei’s original manga series is getting a second chance at anime success with a much fuller, and much more faithful adaptation of the manga. This new reboot series is getting ready for its next wave of episodes in Japan after wrapping its second cour as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule, and fans have quite a bit to look forward to as the action is about to ramp up dramatically.

The Shaman Fight tournament is finally kicking off in full in Japan, and the previous episodes have seen several of the major teams gearing up for their respective matches. The reboot will be tackling this tournament for the third cour of the series and beyond, and fans can get a look at some of this in action along with the brand new opening theme, “Get up! Shout!” as performed by Nana Mizuki, in the newest promo video for the reboot anime. You can check it out in the video above and see some of what’s coming next!

Currently scheduled to run for 52 episodes in total, this new take on Takei’s original manga has been touted to be much more faithful to the source material. The first take of the series ended up having to come to its own original ending due to the manga’s initial truncated finale, but now the reboot series has been able to finally adapt Takei’s series as the creator was finally able to flesh out with new entries and sequels released years after that first run.

The first 12 episodes of the Shaman King reboot series are now streaming with Netflix, but there has yet to be a date set for the next set of episodes as of this writing. Both the Japanese and English dubbed releases of the series feature a blend of new and returning actors from the first anime adaptation, and they describe the series as such, “Medium Yoh Asakura enters a battle tournament held every 500 years, competing with other shamans in a bid to become the all-powerful Shaman King.”

But what do you think? How are you liking Shaman King's reboot anime so far? What are you hoping to see before it comes to an end?