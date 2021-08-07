Shaman King Reveals New Poster and Cast Additions

✖

Shaman King has revealed a new poster and cast additions for the next big phase of the reboot anime series! Shaman King's new anime take on Hiroyuki Takei's original manga series is now getting ready for its second cour of episodes, but is also currently in the midst of a short hiatus due to the broadcast of the Tokyo Olympics. When it does return with new episodes in Japan later this month, it will be officially kicking off the Shaman Fight tournament in full while introducing a whole new host of threats to Yoh and the others.

To celebrate this upcoming second wave of episodes kicking off the Shaman Fight tournament in full, the official Twitter account for the series has debuted a new poster highlighting the threats of the X-Laws. While the previous episodes have showcased a few of them here and there, they will be making their full debut soon. The series has also made sure to fill out the rest of the X-Laws ranks for the reboot anime with this next slate of episodes as well, and you can check out the newest poster for the series below:

Joining the cast of the series are the new X-Laws including the likes of Katsuyuki Konishi as John Denbat, Kousuke Takaguchi as Larch Dirac, Takumu Miyazono as Porf Griffith, Tsuguo Mogami as Chris Venstar, Wataru Takagi as Cebin Mendel, and Mariko Nagai as Meene Montgomery. Thankfully it won't be too much longer for the rest of the world to check out this new reboot series as Shaman King will be streaming internationally with Netflix on August 9th.

This release on Netflix will include both the original Japanese audio and an English dub as well that Netflix previously teased with a fun new trailer. But what do you think of this new poster for Shaman King? Will you be checking out the series when it hits Netflix later this week? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!