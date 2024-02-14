Shangri-La Frontier Ends Its Biggest Fight Yet With Impressive Animation

Shangri-La Frontier has ended the biggest fight in the anime to date with its latest episode, and really went all out for the occasion with some impressive animation! Kicking off its run last Fall, Shangri-La Frontier has been in the works on its newest major arc. Shangri-La Frontier: A Bouquet Thrown With Love From the River's Edge was a new arc in which Sunraku was enlisted for a new fight against one of the unique monsters in the game, and the latest episodes of the anime have revealed just how tough of a fight this would be to actually win.

Shangri-La Frontier has been embroiled in a long fight against Wethermon the Tombguard as Sunraku and the others thought that they just needed to survive to a certain time limit in order to win the fight. But as Sunraku discovered in the newest episode, the real way to win would be to fully counter Weathermon's desperation move, Clear Sky Conquest, which combined all of his attacks at a rapid pace. Episode 18 sees Sunraku figuring it all out, and it brings the fight to an end in an impressive way. Check it out:

I’m speechless



hironori tanaka showing up on shangri-la frontier as the director and storyboarder wasn’t on my 2024 bingo card#ShangriLaFrontier #シャンフロ pic.twitter.com/pz5GhrOVVG — dre (@v2TokyoGhost) February 11, 2024

Where to Watch Shangri-La Frontier

Shangri-La Frontier: A Bouquet Thrown With Love From the River's Edge will likely be coming to an end with the next episode of the series as the anime reveals the final bits of the arc, but there are still a few more episodes to go before the debut season of the anime comes to an end completely. That means it's the perfect time to catch up with all of the episodes released thus far that are now streaming with Crunchyroll. Directed by Toshiyuki Kubooka for studio C2C, the anime is teased as such:

"'When was the last time I played a game that wasn't crap?' This is a world in the near future where games that use display screens are classified as retro. Anything that can't keep up with state-of-the-art VR technology is called a 'crap game,' and you see a large number of crap games coming out. Those who devote their lives to clearing these games are called 'crap-game hunters,' and Rakuro Hizutome is one of them. The game he's chosen to tackle next is Shangri-La Frontier, a "god-tier game" that has a total of thirty million players. Online friends... An expansive world... Encounters with rivals... These are changing Rakuro and all the other players' fates! The best game adventure tale by the strongest 'crap game' player begins now!"

