Shangri-La Frontier Trailer Released: Watch

Anime series including Sword Art Online, Overlord, and Log Horizon focus on anime characters transported into a video game world wherein they are granted some wild abilities as a result. While presented in a similar vein, Shangri-La Frontier is able to distinguish itself in a number of different ways from its predecessors. Aside from introducing Rakuro Hizutome to his virtual landscape as he attempts to defeat "terrible games", the upcoming anime also gives him quite a peculiar appearance in the process.

Shangri-La Frontier first premiered as a novel series from creator Katarina, showing off the series hero building his power in the digital world thanks to his vast experience in conquering video games. Following its initial success, the series was given a manga adaptation and next month, the anime series will bring Rakuro's digital adventure to life. The upcoming anime adaptation will be made by C2C studio, who previously worked on series including Tenchi Muyo! Ryo-Ohki 4, Handyman Saito in Another World, and Reincarnated as a Sword to name a few.

Shangri-La Frontier Trailer

Unlike Sword Art Online and Overlord, the battles taking place in this virtual world aren't life or death it seems. Despite this fact, the series is looking to have Rakuro take on some wild opponents, including what appears to be a killer rabbit that would give the one from Monty Python And The Holy Grail a run for its money.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Shangri-La Frontier, here is how the manga publisher Kodansha describes the virtual journey of protagonist Rakuro Hizutome, "Second-year high school student Rakuro Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "sh**** games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier, he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakuro discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?"

Are you prepared to enter the Shangri-La Frontier next month? What has been your favorite anime story based in a virtual world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Shangri-La.