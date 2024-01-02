Shangri-La Frontier Stars Announce Marriage

The stakes couldn't be lower in Shangri-La Frontier, as the story of Sunraku is one that focuses on a young "trash game" enthusiast attempting to defeat a "god-tier game". Thanks to encountering a unique legendary monster in one of his earliest battles, the player, whose real name is Rakuro, is joined by a "Non-Playable Character" known as Emul. In a surprising twist, two of the biggest voice actors that help bring this video game adventure to life have announced their marriage as worlds collide.

Shangri-La Frontier began in 2017 as a novel series from creator Katarina, receiving a manga in 2020. In 2023, the anime adaptation began from Studio C2C, following a young gamer who has polished his skills by playing nothing but the worst of the worst games. While the world isn't hanging in the balance in these virtual adventures, Shangri-La Frontier has weaved some interesting tales to follow Rakuro and Emul.

Emul x Rakuro's Marriage Announcement

Rina Hidaka, the voice actor responsible for voicing Emul, shared her thoughts on tying the knot with her co-star Yuma Uchida, "I get so much joy from seeing his positive attitude through work and other challenges. I've been truly blessed with the characters and titles I've been a part of and all the support I've received from many people, so I will continue to work hard and cherish all the connections I've made as a voice actress. Please keep supporting me."

If you have yet to check out Shangri-La Frontier, it can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the unique anime series, "When was the last time I played a game that wasn't crap?' This is a world in the near future where games that use display screens are classified as retro. Anything that can't keep up with state-of-the-art VR technology is called a 'crap game,' and you see a large number of crap games coming out. Those who devote their lives to clearing these games are called 'crap-game hunters,' and Rakuro Hizutome is one of them. The game he's chosen to tackle next is Shangri-La Frontier, a "god-tier game" that has a total of thirty million players. Online friends... An expansive world... Encounters with rivals... These are changing Rakuro and all the other players' fates! The best game adventure tale by the strongest 'crap game' player begins now!"