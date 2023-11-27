New Shangri-La Frontier Poster Teases Tombguard Arc

Shangri-La Frontier has been one of the major hidden gem anime releases of the Fall, and now the anime is gearing up for the Tombguard Arc with a new poster for the series! The anime adaptation taking on Katarina and Ryosuki Fuji's original web novel turned manga series has been one of the standouts of the Fall 2023 anime schedule overall. With the first half of the debut season focusing on introducing Rakuro Hizutome (known through his in-game moniker "Sunraku") to how the Shangri-La Frontier game actually works, it's time for some of the real adventures in the game to kick off from this point on.

Shangri-La Frontier's anime has seen Sunraku successfully complete his first unique scenario in the game, and has thus painted a major target on his back. But there are more unique monsters out there, and one of them is the focus of the next major arc that kicked off with the newest episode of the series. To celebrate Shangri-La Frontier starting the "A Bouquet Thrown With Love From the River's Edge" (otherwise known as Tombguard Arc) with Episode 9, the anime has dropped a cool poster that you can check out below.

How to Watch Shangri-La Frontier

Joining Shangri-La Frontier for the Tombguard Arc are the likes of new additions Asami Seto as Setsuna of Bygone Days and Sho Hayami as Wethermon the Tombguard, both of who play a big part in this upcoming unique monster scenario that's highlighted with the newest poster. Directed by Toshiyuki Kubooka for studio C2C, you can currently catch up with the Shangri-La Frontier anime now streaming on Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such:

"'When was the last time I played a game that wasn't crap?' This is a world in the near future where games that use display screens are classified as retro. Anything that can't keep up with state-of-the-art VR technology is called a 'crap game,' and you see a large number of crap games coming out. Those who devote their lives to clearing these games are called 'crap-game hunters,' and Rakuro Hizutome is one of them. The game he's chosen to tackle next is Shangri-La Frontier, a "god-tier game" that has a total of thirty million players. Online friends... An expansive world... Encounters with rivals... These are changing Rakuro and all the other players' fates! The best game adventure tale by the strongest 'crap game' player begins now!"

