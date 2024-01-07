Shangri-La Frontier Releases New Opening, Ending: Watch

Shangri-La Frontier has ushered the new year with a brand new arc of the anime, and has kicked things off with a brand new set of opening and ending themes! Shangri-La Frontier was one of the standout hits of the Fall 2023 anime schedule as it placed fans right into a new kind of VR game story, and the second half of the season was teased to take on a new arc as Sunraku would be facing off against a new unique monster. With the start of the new year, the anime has finally started this new arc in full.

Shangri-La Frontier: A Bouquet Thrown With Love From the River's Edge has begun with the release of Episode 14 as part of the now ongoing Winter 2024 anime schedule, and this new arc comes with a new opening and ending theme sequence. The new opening is titled "Danger Danger" as performed by FZMZ feat. icy, and you can find it in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "Heaven in the Rain" as performed by ReoNa, and you can check it out in the video below.

What Is Shangri-La Frontier?

Shangri-La Frontier is now in the midst of the Tombguard arc as Sunraku is gearing up to face off against one of Shangri-La' Frontier's unique monster events, and new additions to the cast include Asami Seto as Setsuna of Bygone Days and Sho Hayami as Wethermon the Tombguard. If you wanted to jump into the anime, you can find Shangri-La Frontier now streaming all of its episodes with Crunchyroll. Directed by Toshiyuki Kubooka for studio C2C, the anime is teased as such:

"'When was the last time I played a game that wasn't crap?' This is a world in the near future where games that use display screens are classified as retro. Anything that can't keep up with state-of-the-art VR technology is called a 'crap game,' and you see a large number of crap games coming out. Those who devote their lives to clearing these games are called 'crap-game hunters,' and Rakuro Hizutome is one of them. The game he's chosen to tackle next is Shangri-La Frontier, a "god-tier game" that has a total of thirty million players. Online friends... An expansive world... Encounters with rivals... These are changing Rakuro and all the other players' fates! The best game adventure tale by the strongest 'crap game' player begins now!"

