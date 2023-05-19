The Shin Universe Fuses Its Heroes in New Figure Line

The Shin Universe was created by the man responsible for Neon Genesis Evangelion, director Hideaki Anno. First beginning in 2016 thanks to the dark film, Shin Godzilla, Anno followed up the new take on the lizard king with a re-imagining of both Ultraman and Kamen Rider. Following the release of Shin Kamen Rider, there's been no word on any additional projects in the Shin Universe, but that isn't stopping the film franchise from releasing some wild new merchandise. Now, the quartet of Japanese "heroes" are receiving a figure line that fuses the legendary characters.

While the crossover between Godzilla, Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and the Eva Units of Neon Genesis Evangelion hasn't happened on the big screen, it's clear that "Shin Japan Heroes Universe" is finding alternate ways to bring these popular characters together. In the past, the closest thing we've seen to an actual Shin crossover on screen is the Universal Studios Japan attraction that created a ride pitting Shinji Ikari and his fellow Eva pilots against the king of the monsters. In this theme park attraction, Anno also created a new iteration of King Ghidorah, which much like the Shin version of Godzilla, looked far more terrifying than previous incarnations of the three-headed dragon.

Shin Fusion Dance

Bandai's Youtube Channel released a wild new CG video to help in promoting the new collaboration project. The official name of the fused figure is the "Shin Universe Robo" and the fusion is set to hit retailers in January 2024. There has yet to be an announcement regarding the Shin Universe's future on the big screen, but it seems Bandai isn't done with this new take on classic characters.

While the future for Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and Evangelion is anyone's guess at this point, the future is bright for the king of the monsters. With Godzilla x Kong: New Empire slated to arrive next year in the West, a mysterious Godzilla movie is confirmed for Japan this November. Presently, details regarding the new film are few and far between as Shin fans have debated if this will be a new take on Anno's version or an entirely new iteration of the most popular kaiju.

Do you think we'll one day see a Shin Universe crossover movie? What's been your favorite Shin character so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and all things Shin.