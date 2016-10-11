New Shin Universe Event Hints At Kaiju Crossover

Creator Hideaki Anno might be best known for his work in creating the legendary anime franchise known as Neon Genesis Evangelion, but the director has been keeping busy with his "Shin Universe", a series of films that takes classic Japanese monsters and heroes and gives them all a serious facelift. With the likes of Godzilla, Kamen Rider, Ultraman, and the EVA pilots of NERV making up this universe, fans have been wondering if we'll eventually see an epic crossover on the silver screen as a new event in Japan honors the "Shin Japan Heroes Universe".

The first movie to start the Shin Universe was Shin Godzilla, with director Hideaki Anno giving us the most terrifying version of the king of the monsters to date while also telling a story that focused just as much on the bureaucracy of a giant monster attack as it did the kaiju itself. In Japan, Shin Ultraman has already hit theaters, though a North American release date has yet to be revealed at this point. With Shin Kamen Rider set to be the third part of this universe, it will be interesting to see if we eventually get a live-action take on the world of Evangelion and someday see all of these classic characters appear in the same movie with one another.

Kaiju News Outlet shared new images of the event that is taking place in Japan as we speak, with the "Shin Japan Heroes Amusement World" bringing together the likes of Godzilla, Eva Unit 01, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider once again in their new interpretations from Hideaki Anno:

The first Shin Japan Heroes Universe event has started in Yokohama, Japan. pic.twitter.com/vFqZ8qfXV8 — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) July 7, 2022

When it comes to Neon Genesis Evangelion, the recent Rebuild of Evangelion film series came to an end with the fourth and final film, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time. While this fourth movie in the series is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, it is also set to hit theaters in North America later this year, giving fans of NERV the opportunity to see the final animated battle taking place on the big screen.

Do you think we'll one day see all these heroes and monsters one day cross over in a major event? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Shin Universe from Hideaki Anno.