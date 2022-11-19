Shin Universe Crossover Shares First Look at New Figures

Hideaki Anno might be best known for creating, what is considered by many, to be one of the great anime franchises in Neon Genesis Evangelion, but the director has recently tried his hand at forging a new universe that sees the likes of Godzilla, Kamen Rider, and Ultraman getting re-worked thanks to the "Shin Universe". With Shin Ultraman recently released following the success of Shin Godzilla, Tamashii Nations recently revealed four new collectibles that hint that a crossover might still be in the works for all these Shin characters.

At present, it has yet to be confirmed whether we'll actually see a live-action crossover that brings together the Godzilla, Eva Units, Kamen Rider, and Ultraman of the Shin Universe, though there has certainly been a lot of merchandise and events that have been hinting that this team-up might eventually take place. At Universal Studios Japan, the theme park even took the opportunity to create an attraction that saw Shin Godzilla fighting against NERV and the Eva Pilots, while also introducing a terrifying take on what a "Shin Ghidorah" would look like. Recently, a new Godzilla film was announced to arrive in Japanese theaters next year, though without Hideaki Anno directing, many wonder if the movie will focus on a new iteration of the king of the monsters rather than the Shin iteration.

Shin Universe

The producers at Tamashii Nations shared a radical new display that sees the Shin Universe's major players assembling side by side, with new figures created for Shin Godzilla, Shin Ultraman, Shin Kamen Rider, and Eva Unit 01, hinting at the idea that there might just be a project in the future that sees all these classic characters join forces:

Next year, Shin Kamen Rider is set to be what might be the final entry in the Shin Universe, as creator Hideaki Anno has not confirmed whether he will return for new projects in the drastically different new reality. Should a "Miracle Collaboration" actually happen, it wouldn't just see the return of these classic characters, it might also offer fans the first time to see what NERV and the Eva pilots would look like in live-action.

Do you think we'll eventually see these characters join forces on the big screen?