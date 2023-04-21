The Shin Universe Arrives at Bandai HQ

The Shin Universe might be done for now, with the recent Shin Kamen Rider being the last project announced in the universe by director Hideaki Anno, but its legacy remains. With the movie universe giving us new iterations of the aforementioned Kamen Rider, along with Godzilla and Ultraman, the quartet of characters, including Evangelion's Eva Unit 01, have made their way to Bandai Namco's headquarters. With Bandai having a big hand in the anime, video game, and pop culture industries, perhaps this is another hint that there might be more in store for the characters of "Shin".

The Shin Universe gave fans new takes on Godzilla, Kamen Rider, and Ultraman that feel a little more grounded, and sometimes scarier, than previous iterations. Starting in 2016 with Shin Godzilla, the universe is brought about thanks to creator Hideaki Anno, the creator of Neon Genesis Evangelion. Recently, Anno has stated that he would love to make new projects in the Shin universe that would come in the form of Kamen Rider sequels. Unfortunately, no Shin crossovers have been announced despite the promotional materials uniting the kaiju, heroes, and mech suits under one roof. Should all these characters meet, it would make for one of the biggest crossovers in pop culture history.

Shin Bandai Takeover

Bandai has been responsible for some major anime franchises in the past. Movers and shakers such as Mobile Suit Gundam, Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Big O, Outlaw Star, and many more all were given a hand by Bandai in the past. With the Shin Universe being linked to the company as well, it should come as no surprise to see its characters front and center at Bandai headquarters in Japan.

Shin Godzilla, Evangelion, Shin Ultraman, and Shin Kamen Rider have been added to the side of Bandai's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. pic.twitter.com/QVv4qM8Gio — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 15, 2023

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the next iteration of the kaiju that will hit North America in 2024, but this isn't the next movie that is bringing the king of the monsters back to the silver screen. A new Godzilla movie is hitting theaters in Japan this November, though details about this offering have yet to be revealed. With only a logo and a release date revealed so far, fans are debating if this might see the Shin version return or an entirely new take on Godzilla.

Do you think we'll one day see a Shin Crossover? Will Shin Godzilla ever make a comeback? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.