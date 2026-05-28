Shonen Jump’s Newest Sensation Continues Its Rise With a New Milestone

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump may be seeing frequent cancellations of newer series while several long-running titles are also nearing their end. However, amid this transition, a select few manga continue to thrive and establish themselves as the magazine’s leading titles. One series that emerged as the perfect model for the next major Weekly Shonen Jump hit in 2024 was Ichi the Witch, and from its very first chapter, it proved that it had the potential to become one of the magazine’s next leading series. This was further reflected when Ichi the Witch ranked as the second-best new manga of the year, and it could have easily taken the top spot as well if not for the controversy surrounding Drama Queen’s debut drawing massive attention.

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Since its debut, Ichi the Witch has continued to thrive, releasing new chapters every week without breaks, and the series has now collected a total of eight volumes. However, the latest achievement is not just the manga reaching eight volumes with another one planned for release in July, but also the official X account revealing that the series has surpassed 2 million copies in circulation. This is an extremely positive sign for the manga, and considering its previously recorded figures, the series’ circulation has tripled while its volume count has only doubled.

Ichi the Witch Has Become One of Shueisha’s Leading Weekly Shonen Jump Series

During the previous celebration surrounding the announcement of the fourth volume back in August 2025, the manga had reached a total of 700,000 copies in circulation. Now, 10 months later, the volume count has doubled while the sales have tripled. Ichi the Witch has achieved this through the proper expansion of its narrative. Since then, the series has featured high-octane action while also embodying the cool duo element that defines the Shonen Jump formula. Ichi and Gokuraku’s dynamic has emerged as one of the coolest new duos, and they will definitely become one of the new pairs that shonen fans continue talking about. Meanwhile, Ichi has also embodied another cool trait of the series.

Like many classic shonen protagonists who channel their inner demons when they are backed into a corner, Ichi’s character has also been molded around this trait, showcasing another layer of the series’ potential. Now, the story is diving deeper into its world, unveiling new characters and elements that echo the perfect formula of a shonen series. With such elements, it is clear that Ichi the Witch carries the essence of classic shonen, and its success was bound to happen. This is especially notable at a time when many new shonen series are trying too hard to be unique and ultimately failing. Amidst all of this, a series built with the perfect shonen mold was destined for success, and Ichi the Witch continues to rise, with its achievements only expected to grow even bigger once the anime is released.

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