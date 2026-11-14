Shonen Jump Shares First Look at Major Creator’s Return After 3 Years

A major creator is returning to the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a new series after three years, and Shonen Jump has dropped the first look at their next major project. Shonen Jump is now entering its final phase of shifting its releases around for the year with some long running franchises coming to their respective ends. But with the end of some of its longer running series (and potentially more cancellations), it makes room for newer series to take their place in turn.

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It’s been announced that Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch is coming to an end with its next chapter, and now it’s been revealed that the next major series taking its place comes from returning creator Ryo Nakama. Last seen with Shonen Jump with the end of High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku back in 2023, Nakama is now back in action with a new series titled Jan Is in Danger! You can check out the first look at Nakama’s new series below ahead of its full debut this weekend.

Jan Is in Danger! Reveals First Look Ahead of Shonen Jump Debut

Image Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Jan Is in Danger! is the next major series from Ryo Nakama making its debut with the next issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine this weekend, and the first look at the new series teases a parody much in line with what had been seen with Nakama before. Outside of this mysterious visual teasing a main character who seemingly is unaware of the explosion happening behind him, the series is teased as such, “He’s the most happy-go-lucky teen around, but he also happens to be the toughest guy in town!” And there’s a hope it matches up to High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku‘s own success.

High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku made its initial debut in 2020, and ran with the magazine for three years before coming to an end in 2023. It’s not exactly that the series had been cancelled, but instead just sort of ran out of steam in terms of what it was trying to do. There might be the same kind of ceiling on yet another gag series, but we’ll have to see when the manga itself makes its full chapter debut. But even then, Nakama’s previous work is coming back for more too.

What’s Next for High School Family?

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High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku is one of the next Shonen Jump franchises to get its own live-action feature film adaptation. Coming to theaters across Japan next January, the new movie is directed by Toichiro Ruto with a script from Europe Kikaku’s Makoto Ueda. It’s not exactly the most popular series to ever run with Shonen Jump, but it’s got the kind of idea that’s going to be perfect for new adaptations like this one. Unfortunately as of this time, no international release plans have been announced for the film.

This is the first of three new titles scheduled to come to Shonen Jump through the rest of the month, and will be the final wave of new entries for the magazine this year. There have been a number of long running hits that have come to their respective ends, so it just remains to be seen which of the titles will be ending their stories next. But are you excited for Ryo Nakama’s return to Shonen Jump? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments.