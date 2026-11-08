Major Shonen Jump Series Confirms It Will End After 5 Years With Next Release

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is gearing up to end its next major series with its final chapter’s release planned after five years of serialization. It’s been a long year of endings within the pages of Shonen Jump magazine, and unfortunately the majority of these endings have been brought about by early cancellations. Even with all of that being said, there have been a number of the longer running hits all within their respective final arcs as fans have been gearing up for their grand finales.

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But while all eyes had been on Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days as it has openly been in the midst of its final battle, the same has actually been true for Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch. And with the end of that battle in the latest chapter, it’s now been revealed that Witch Watch will be coming to an end with its next chapter after five long years of serialization and nearly 300 chapters under its belt. It’s time to get ready to say goodbye to another long running series.

Witch Watch to End With Shonen Jump After Five Years

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Witch Watch kicked off the final arc of its manga run back in November 2025. While some of its developments back then made it seem like the series was going to be ending much sooner than expected, it was all to eventually reveal that the manga was actually going to be starting “Part 3” of its story as the existence of witches became public to start a war that has lasted for the past year’s worth of chapters. It ended up giving the franchise a whole new phase of life with lots of battles working out since then.

Witch Watch was far from ending even after having Morihito and Nico expressing their long held feelings for one another, and it meant that there wasn’t enough time for them to actually sit in those feelings before more intense fights kicked off from then on. It’s been nothing but one strong fight after another, and Chapter 269 of the series sees Morihito dealing the final blow to end the fight once and for all. And that means the series is ready to end with its final chapter on Chapter 270.

Is Witch Watch Really Over?

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With Witch Watch coming to an end with Chapter 270 releasing next week, it does make one wonder whether or not this truly is the end for the long running series. There was a fake out after what seemed to be the final fight before with the reveal of one final villain, but now even that final villain has been taken care of. It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be yet another fake out, and instead it’s going to be the end as even more series start to release in the magazine to take its spot.

This marks the fifth major series coming to its actual end within Shonen Jump this year following Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, Hima-ten!, Blue Box and The Elusive Samurai. Coupled with the eight cancelled series from the year, this marks the 13th title to end with the magazine for 2026 overall. It might not be the only one ending soon either as all eyes are looking to Sakamoto Days‘ final battle next, so what do you think of Witch Watch ending next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!